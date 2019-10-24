Dunkel Roofing honored as Business of the Year, Lisa's Ladybugs receives Outstanding Contribution Award at chamber luncheon

The winner of the Business of the Year Award at the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual luncheon was Dunkel Roofing. (First photo) Pictured (from left) are Katie Laska, president of the chamber; Melissa and Doug Dunkel; Minta Dunkel; Tom and Kim Dunkel; and Bob Cardamone, executive director of the chamber. The Outstanding Contribution to the Community Award was presented to Lisa’s Ladybugs Patient Care Fund. (Second photo) Pictured (from left) are Laska; Lesa Walker, Lori Ebel, Suzanne McFall, Lori Gardner; Carol Noerr and Gretta Walker, all of Lisa’s Ladybugs; and Cardamone. Missing from photo are Karla Strawser, Jaime Sherry, Sherri McMahan, Mary Kay Fedigan, Christina Hibbard, Anna Daugherty, Mary Heitzenrater, John Ebel, Colleen Ishman and Harry Noerr.

“We’re truly grateful and we’re proud to have been chosen for this honor,” Tom Dunkel said, and identified himself, along with his brother, Doug.

“We’re only as good as our employees; no matter what Tom and I do in the office, if the guys in the field don’t get it done, we’re not going to make it,” Doug said.

“Thank you, I really appreciate the recognition. It’s been a rough eight years. I’m very proud of the things we’ve accomplished,” Lori Ebel, Lisa's Ladybugs, said. “We couldn’t get there without the support of the community, which I was just talking about with someone last night. It’s been awesome.”

She added that it’s good to see that the outreach is helping people.

“These ladies and a few more, what we’ve become and how we have our own strengths to do something, that is really great,” Ebel said.