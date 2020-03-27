Dueling Sunsets

Members of The Spirit’s staff have been keeping their eyes out for photo opportunities that arise of late. Spirit reporter Amy Jo Parente snapped these two photos from Margiotti Bridge at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday. She offered the following description. “What's interesting about these photos, besides being snapped at the same location at nearly the same exact time, is how a new perspective (in this case, a 180-degree turn) can be obtained with a simple shift of view. In the top photo, sunlight illuminates trees and buildings of Punxsutawney. In the bottom one, the sun creates a silhouette of the trees and houses below."