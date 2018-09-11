DuBois sweeps Tuesday sports action at Punxsy

DuBois Area High School has long been a rival to the Punxsutawney Area sports programs, and on Tuesday, the Lady Beavers came to town for a double-header of sorts, with an afternoon soccer game and an evening volleyball match representing Punxsy’s first home events in each sport. (Top photo) In the soccer game, DuBois’ potent offensive attack kept the Punxsy defense busy, and keeper Brianna Thomas made a number of impressive saves. She’s pictured here watching one in for a diving save on a DuBois shot. (Bottom photo) In volleyball action, DuBois also picked up a win, but Punxsy showed plenty of fight. Cassidy Reed (pictured here) led the attack at the net for Punxsy with six kills. More from both games, plus plenty of recaps from road action, is available in Wednesday's print edition.

Wednesday's sports schedule includes a girls' soccer game at home against Brookville (7 p.m.) and road contests for boys' golf (at Brookville) and junior high football (at Redbank Valley).