DuBois Area School District hosts school safety expert Michael Dorn

Last week, ahead of the upcoming school year in their district, the DuBois Area School District hosted internationally-recognized school safety expert Michael Dorn. He is pictured (center) with Janice Bart, officer in charge of the school police for DASD, and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Luke Lansberry. DASD also invited administrators and employees from neighboring districts.

Lansberry says he felt Dorn’s message was well-received and that he plans to follow up with his faculty and staff to ensure that the district’s safety policies and procedures reflect the insight provided.

“The safety of our students will always be our number-one priority,” Lansberry said. “It’s important to me to seek out opportunities like this to bring in experts of this caliber so that we are best prepared to meet today’s challenges in our schools.”

He added that the coordination with other local districts was a key part of the event. “The information that Mr. Dorn had to share is pertinent to concerns that all of us have,” Lansberry said. “I’m grateful for the collaboration of the local schools, the local law enforcement and other community stakeholders to make this event happen. It really does take the whole community coming together in this way to keep our students safe.”