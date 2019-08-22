Doggy dip: Pool hosting Dog Swim Saturday

The George C. Brown Community Pool will once again be “going to the dogs,” as they conclude the 2019 swimming season with their annual Dog Swim this Saturday, Aug. 24.

Denise Geist, SPLASH, said that they will be holding their fourth annual Dog Days of Summer Dog Swim this Saturday, Aug. 24, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the pool, at Harmon Field on Cypress Street.

She said the cost is $5 a head, whether you have four legs or two. "If you want to go in the water with your dog, you have to pay to go in," Geist pointed out, adding that the cost for spectators is $2.

Geist said that the concession stand will also be open with a limited menu.

"It’s a lot of fun to watch the pooches swim in the pool," she said. "It's the last event at the pool this year."

Geist pointed out the rules that need to be followed for the fundraiser: Aggressive dogs will be asked to leave. Owners are to clean up after their dog. And the pool is fenced in, so you can let your dog go off its leash; the fence will be closed the entire time so they can't get out.

Event proceeds benefit SPLASH.

Pictured are some of the pooches who have enjoyed the Dog Days of Summer Dog Swim in the past at the George C. Brown Community Pool.