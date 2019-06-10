Dive into summer at the George C. Brown Community Pool

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Schools out for some and almost out for the students in the Punxsutawney Area School District. And the good news for those who will soon be out and about is that a summer pastime — swimming — is up and running at the George C. Brown Community Pool located by Harmon Field is open for business every day, starting at 1 p.m.

Lisa Switlick, a SPLASH representative, said that this past week, they were open from 4 to 7 p.m., and now this week, they are open from 1 to 7 p.m. Those hours will run until June 19, when they’'ll return to their noon to 6 p.m. hours, except for Wednesdays when they are open until 8 p.m. She added that on Saturday and Sunday, they are open from noon to 6 p.m.

The cost of a family pass is $155; an individual pass is $80, and the daily pass is $5.

The pool is located on Cypress Street in Punxsutawney, and you contact them by calling 814-938-4620.

Pictured above are two of the staff at the George C. Brown Community Pool for the summer — Shawna Grantz, lifeguard, and Jeffrey Barnett, pool manager.