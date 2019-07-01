Diaper Derby, Tot Trot highlight Groundhog Fest Day 2

The Groundhog Festival was in full swing Monday, with two annual favorites leading off the day: the Diaper Derby and Tot Trot. (First photo) Pictured is the winner of the Expecting You Diaper Derby, Leeland Bronn (left lane), pointing to second-place finisher Hazel Neal as they scurry off the starting line during Monday’s Groundhog Festival activities. (Second photo) Standing proud is Jack Cryster, the winner of the 2019 Expecting You Tot Trot, with Kris Cryster (standing left), and second-place finisher Ava with Amy Shiock.