Diamond Rio, Restless Heart rock Community Center

It was a night full of music on Saturday at the Punxsutawney Area Community Center as a double feature of two big country groups came to town to entertain a capacity crowd. (First photo) The band Restless Heart led things off for the evening. Restless Heart has been performing since the 1980s and has had multiple CMA and Grammy nominations for some of their hits such as “When She Cries” and “I’ll Still Be Loving You.” (Second photo) Diamond Rio took the stage second to a just-as-enthusiastic crowd. Another product of the ‘80s, the band has won a Grammy for its album The Reason.