DCC plans open house and WINTERFEST

DCC student ambassadors Raya Bhatti, Brianna Yale, DJ, Holly Deemer and fellow students Candace Andres, Fox Larkin, Raid Bhatti and Capri Weyand gather with Michele Burley, elementary administrative assistant, as DCC prepares celebrations for “National Catholic Schools Week — Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.” NCSW was started in 1974 and is an annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States.

The open house will take place Sunday, Jan. 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. Visitors will have a “meet and greet” with key staff members to learn about the opportunities Central provides beginning at 1 p.m. in the First Common-wealth Performing Arts Center, followed by tours given by DCC student ambassadors. Parent ambassadors will be on-hand to answer questions from a parent’s perspective.

Coinciding with the open house, DCC will also be having a WINTERFEST for the DCC school family. Visitors to the school will be able to vote on their favorite chili, soup or chowder and favorite brownie while sipping hot chocolate from the Hot Chocolate Bar.