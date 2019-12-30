DCC donates to DuBois City K9 Unit

Angela LaBenne and students of DuBois Central Catholic presented the DuBois City Police a check from DCC’s recent Christmas event, which included a cookie walk, Santa and Mrs. Claus pictures and gift-wrapping services to assist with the cost of the DuBois City K9 Unit. Pictured are (front row, from left) Addison Smith, Tessa Shaffer, Raya Bhatti, (back row) DuBois City Police Assistant Chief Dustin Roy, Trent LaBenne, DuBois City Police Chief Blaine Clark and Angela LaBenne.