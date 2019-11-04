DCC Class of 2020 presenting 'The Baseball Show'

DUBOIS — “Get your peanuts, popcorn, cracker jacks … hot dog and brats” at Central Catholic High School Nov. 8 and 9, as the Central Class of 2020 will present "The Baseball Show." The play is about baseball, real baseball! The feeling that anything’s possible. That baseball feeling.

"The Baseball Show" is fast-paced, and the action is interactive. You will eat, sing, cheer, encourage, reminisce and enjoy many great descriptions and discussion about America’s pastime presented by the members of the senior class.

Many scenes take place on the bleachers at the ball park. Heads will pop out of the scoreboard … Cy Young and Shoeless Joe Jackson make cameo appearances. The Mavericks team is made up of every stereotypical kid player who has ever been in a dugout. Kenny Bauman is a klutz, JJ has every ailment a mother can imagine, Andy eats everything and the Baxters are as bad as any unathletic family of kids can be … a corporate lawyer wants to be the Chatahootchie Chicken; Marge won’t give up on the Red Sox; Arnold is a Yankees fan. Little old ladies sit on the bleacher watching the game yelling at the "stud muffins."

Dan Youngdahl changed the DCC "Footloose" steps into bleachers, and Steve Gray was called upon to do the lighting. The seniors received a great deal of help from the Central community. Carol Korthaus, director and senior class advisor, said, “The talent and dedication of this senior class is exceptional. With sports, classes and jobs, they still put the time and energy in to make this a great show.”

"The Baseball Show" will be presented Friday, Nov. 8, and Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m. in the First Commonwealth Performing Arts Center at DCC. Tickets are available from the high school office or can be purchased at the door.