DCC alum returns to speak to upperclassmen

DuBois Central Catholic guidance counselor Tiandra Snyder (center) recently welcomed Katie Ellenberger (second from right), a junior at Mount Aloysius College, to speak to the Class of 2020 about college life, expectations and her educational journey to date at Mount Aloysius. After the presentation, juniors (from left) Juliana Stine, Addison White and Madison Miller stopped by for a chat with Ellenberger. The alumni presentation was in support of the school’s College and Careers Course, which is required for all DCC juniors.