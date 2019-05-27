A day of remembrance for those who made the ultimate sacrifice

Memorial Day is set aside to remember and pay tribute to those veterans who paid the ultimate price by giving up their lives in defense of the freedoms celebrated in the United States of America. On Monday, the annual Memorial Day Parade made its way down Union Street in Punxsutawney as a way to open the local ceremony. (First photo) The Jefferson County Veterans’ Honor Guard was first to make its way down the street, inviting those gathered in remembrance to stand in honor of the American flag as it was about to pass. (Second photo) Among the many local groups who turned out to show their support were local representatives of local Girl Scouts.