DAR recognizes annual award recipients

The Daughters of the American Revolution held a banquet on Tuesday to honor a few local students for awards sponsored by the DAR. (Left photo) Pictured here is Abbygayle Gemmell (center), who received the DAR's Good Citizens Award. Gemmell is joined by (left) Regent Jan Harrold and Good Citizens Chair Jonna Irvin. (Right photo) Zoe Yingling and Samantha Griebel were the two winners of the American History Essay Contest. Pictured here (from left) are Harrold, Yingling, Griebel and DAR Historian Ann Lott. (Photos by Nick LaBelle/The Punxsutawney Spirit)