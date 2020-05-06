Daily COVID-19 Updates (May 6) -- One case added in Jefferson County

NOON -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 6, that there are 888 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 51,845. Today, the state is reporting an increase of 94 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 3,106 deaths in Pennsylvania. Jefferson County's total increased by one from Tuesday's announcement and is now at seven confirmed cases. Indiana County's total of confirmed cases increased to 75, with one additional death in the county being reported for a total of five. Clearfield County has 21 confirmed cases, and Clarion County has 23.

"As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19."