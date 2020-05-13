Daily COVID-19 Updates (May 13)

HARRISBURG -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 13, that there are 707 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 58,698. Jefferson County's total remained steady at seven confirmed cases. Surrounding county totals include Indiana (78), Clearfield (31), Clarion (24) and Elk (6).

"As a result of our continued work to reconcile data from various sources, the state is reporting an increase of 137 new deaths today, bringing the statewide total to 3,943 deaths in Pennsylvania," a release said. "These deaths have occurred over the past several weeks."

There are 244,171 patients who have tested negative to date. Approximately 4,066 of the state's total cases are in health care workers.