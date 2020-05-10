Daily COVID-19 Updates (May 10)

NOON -- Though the Pennsylvania Department of Health didn't hold a weekend press conference, the department did issue a release with updated statistics regarding COVID-19 and its spread in the state. Jefferson County's total remained at seven confirmed cases, with surrounding counties reporting the following totals to this point: Indiana (76), Clearfield (25), Clarion (23), Elk (5) and Forest (7). The state also reported an increase of 19 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 3,707 deaths in Pennsylvania.

"As we ... move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19."