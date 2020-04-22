Daily COVID-19 Updates (April 22)

HARRISBURG -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., that there are 1,156 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 35,684. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. The department is continuing to work to increase the types of cases that are being added to our death case counts. Today, 58 new deaths are reported among positive and probable cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,622. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

"As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing," Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders."