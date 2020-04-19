Daily COVID-19 Updates (April 19)

HARRISBURG -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 19, that there are 1,215 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 32,284. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Jefferson County's total confirmed positives remained at two cases, with 246 negatives now on the record. Indiana County now has 51 confirmed cases (and 426 negatives), with four of those cases having resulted in deaths. Other statistics for surrounding counties included Clearfield County (11 confirmed positives) Elk County (two positives), Clarion County (18 positives) and one death) and Armstrong (38 positives and two deaths).

The department also announced that electronic and probable-cause deaths are now being reported, causing a reporting increase of 276 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,112. "We have been working to reconcile our data with information from several different sources, including our NEDSS reporting system and our county and municipal health departments," Dr. Rachel Levine said. "This is the cause of the increase in deaths we are reporting today. This work takes time and so the increase in deaths today reflects the culmination of that effort, which will continue moving forward. The majority of these deaths did not occur overnight."

Dr. Levine stressed that mitigation efforts such as social distancing are working and that the goal of the department is to continue to provide as much data as possible in a timely manner. "COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, so now is not the time to become complacent," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders."