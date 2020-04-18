Daily COVID-19 Updates (April 18)

HARRISBURG -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 18, that there are 1,628 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 31,069. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 80 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 836. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital. Jefferson County's confirmed positive count remained at two on Saturday, with 240 negative tests having been reported in the county. Indiana County's total confirmed cases was 47, with four deaths being tied to the virus there, and Clearfield County has nine confirmed positive cases.

"COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders."