Daily COVID-19 Update (June 3) -- Two more cases in county

The number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County increased by two more, bringing the total to 14 cases -- doubling from seven in the past few days after staying at that very number for almost a full month dating back to early May. The number of confirmed cases in the Reynoldsville zip code (15851) increased by two from Tuesday's report, from five to seven. The Punxsutawney zip code (15767) is among those with somewhere between one and four cases (anything less than five is redacted to protect privacy).

Indiana County is now reporting 91 confirmed cases since the outbreak began, in addition to five virus-related deaths, with Clearfield County standing at 42 confirmed positives. Other surrounding counties include: Armstrong (64), Clarion (27, two deaths), Forest (seven) and Elk (six).