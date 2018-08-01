Cross-country bicyclists make stop at Reynodsville UMC

Pictured here are the individuals taking part in the 2018 Fuller Center Bike Adventure to ride across America. These riders have been traveling across the country since June 1 and are set to finish up their journey later in August. On Tuesday, they made camp at the Reynoldsville United Methodist Church. The group members have done more than just ride their bikes, though, as they have also worked to raise money and build houses to help out lower-income families. (Photo by Nick LaBelle/The Punxsutawney Spirit)