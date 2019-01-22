Crews responding to structure fire at Reynoldsville One Stop

REYNOLDSVILLE — The Punxsutawney Fire Department had a very busy day on Tuesday, as various companies were dispatched to different areas of Jefferson County for fires and accidents.

Central Fire Department and Rescue 20 responded to a multi-alarm fire that destroyed the One Stop convenience store located at 401 East Main St., downtown Reynoldsville, at 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Darren Scolese, Reynoldsville fire chief, said the first responders on the scene reported that they had seen heavy smoke coming from the One Stop convenience store and heavy fire from one side of the building.

“When I arrived on-scene, there was heavy smoke pushing from all sides of the building,” he said. “Truck 6, the Reynoldsville aerial truck, was getting ready to go to the roof.”

Scolese explained that they had crews venting the roof.

“The crews inside were pulling the ceiling down, as part of the ceiling in the center collapsed a little bit; it wasn’t a total collapse, as it was still safe enough to do some interior work,” he said. “There was a false ceiling that crews had to get through; when the roof caved in, the guys on the roof got off.”

He noted that no firefighters were injured, and all the store employees and customers in the building were all out by the time firefighters got on the scene.

“The employees called the alarm in, and they thought there was smoke coming from the furnace, which is what they are looking at as the possible cause,” Scolese explained, adding that they’ll have to wait for the state police fire marshal to come and investigate further.

Other units responding included: McCalmont, Sykesville, Brookville, Pine Creek Township, West Sandy and three units from DuBois.

Punxsutawney Fire Department was also called to two motor vehicle accidents and two other fires throughout the day.