Crews respond to Pantall Hotel alarm

Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, local fire crews and the Punxsutawney Borough Police were on-scene at the Pantall Hotel in downtown Punxsutawney after a 9-1-1 call indicated that an alarm was going off inside the building. The caller also indicated that they may have smelled something burning, as well, but after crews swept the building, there was no initial sign of a fire. Scanner reports stated that the alarms in the building were being worked on Tuesday as well. Police and firefighters were still on-scene as of 11:15 p.m. If any updates arise from the situation, this story will be updated.