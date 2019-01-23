Crews fight late-night Canoe Ridge Road fire

CANOE RIDGE — Two Punxsutawney fire companies provided mutual aid to the Rossiter Volunteer Fire Company for a working house fire after an alarm came in at 9:43 p.m. on Tuesday for mutual aid from Central and Lindsey Fire Company to respond to 2281 Canoe Ridge Rd., Canoe Township.

Shelly Pisano, Rossiter fire chief, said that when they first arrived on scene, there was a lot of smoke showing and flames were visible from the basement window. Pisano said that as she approached the house, the side door window blew out, allowing the air to enter the structure, and from there, it intensified.

She added that they were able to do an interior attack, and it took about an hour to knock it down.

Pisano said the cause was determined to be electrical, as they found an overloaded strip plug as the point of origin.

In addition to the responding Punxsutawney fire units, Rossiter firefighters were assisted at the scene by Glen Campbell, Big Run, Marion Center and Perry Township.

Jefferson County EMS also assisted, with Marion Center on stand-by at Rossiter, Cherry Tree in station stand-by for Mahaffey and Clymer on stand-by for Marion Center.