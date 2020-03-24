Crews battle garage fire on Highway Barn Road

FAIRVIEW — All three Punxsutawney Fire Department companies — Central, Lindsey and Elk Run — with the assistance of Big Run and McCalmont Township’s volunteer fire companies were dispatched to a garage fire at 71 Highway Barn Rd., Fairview, Bell Township, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Central's Engine 20-1, Rescue 20 and Utility 20; Elk Run's Engine 30; and Lindsey's Engine 40 and Rescue 40, responded to the fire, which had smoke showing when firefighters arrived on scene.

According to reports from the scene, a neighbor observed that the home owner’s garage was on fire and alerted them, and they called 911 to report the blaze.

Punxsutawney Fire Department Chief Paul Hense said that when he arrived on the scene, he observed that heavy smoke was coming from the rear of the garage, where a wood burner stove was located. He said firefighters knocked down the majority of the fire quickly, but there were still some flames located in the garage roof ridge line.

He said upon investigation it was easy to see the fire began with the stove, which had overheated, causing the exhaust pipe to also overheat and catching the back wall on fire.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire, but there was heavy damage to a vehicle in the garage and to the roof and back wall.

The Punxsutawney Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Jefferson County EMS, McCalmont Township's Engine 16 and Big Run Area Fire Company's Engine 17 for RIT. Engine-Rescue 17 was on standby at the Central Fire Department in Punxsutawney.