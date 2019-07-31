Crews battle downtown Reynoldsville fire

REYNOLDSVILLE — Crews worked quickly to knock down a fire that occurred late Wednesday afternoon at the former China 1 restaurant at 458 East Main Street in Reynoldsville Borough. Reynoldsville Fire Company Chief Darren Scolese said that when he arrived on the scene, flames and heavy smoke were visible on the first floor of the two-story building. He explained that no one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no one lived in it since a carbon monoxide incident six to eight months ago. The property was not insured. Scolese said that fire is believed to have originated in the ceiling on the first floor between the drop ceiling and real ceiling. The fire marshal was called in to investigate. (Photo by Rose James/The Punxsutawney Spirit)