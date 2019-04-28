Creative Garden hosting sixth annual art auction

Creative Garden Preschool and Early Learning Center is preparing to host the Peace, Love, and Happiness Luncheon and Art Auction to benefit the Punxsutawney Area Community Center. This is the sixth annual installment of the art auction, and this year’s event will be held on Sunday, May 5, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Creative Garden had the children create some unique art, and this year, Eric Kurtz of Indulge photography captured peace signs, hearts and smiles to go with the theme. He created several collage prints that will be available to win. Artists Kelly and Autumn Porada came and talked to the children about painting techniques and assisted them in painting flower pots, in which the children planted grass seeds and pet rocks to be part of the auction. The luncheon component is a new addition this year to bring about more to offer for all involved. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children in advance and are on sale until Friday, May 3. The adult lunch includes soup, pasta salad, a sandwich and dessert courtesy of Diane Defelice-Powell; the soup is provided by Rob McCoy. The children's meal will include a hot dog, juice box, chips and a cookie. Tickets are available at Creative Garden Preschool and Early Learning Center and the Punxsutawney Area Community Center. If you do not have time to stay, you can get your lunch to go or just stop and bid on the works of art. Donations of any handmade items to auction are accepted as well. Tickets are $1 per ticket to place in a raffle for children's art items, and adult items are silent bids. (Photos courtesy of Creative Garden Preschool and Early Learning Center)