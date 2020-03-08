CREATE Brookville hosts art from high school seniors

Seniors from the Brookville Area Jr./Sr. High School filled CREATE Brookville with some of their art last week during the opening show titled "The Last Hoorah." Over 50 pieces have been displayed by seniors from the school. Pictured here are some of the students who contributed art to the show. They are: (front row, from left) Emily Kramer, Sara Muders, Kiley Bussard, Kayla McHenry, (second row) BriAnna Smith, Brooke Emery, Alayna Reiter and Karlie Huffman.