Craft advances to Day 2 of D-9 golf championships

Punxsy boys' golfer Jackson Craft finished on the cutline of 84 in Monday's first round of the District 9 Boys' Golf Championships at Bavarian Hills in St. Marys to advance to Day 2, to be held on Saturday. Craft will be joined by 11 other AA golfers from across the district, with Elk County Catholic's Mark Kraus, who leads with a score of 72. Punxsy's John Crago also played at Bavarian Hills on Monday, finishing 25th with a score of 97.

The team title for AA went to Coudersport, and the DuBois Beavers won the AAA team crown.