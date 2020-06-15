County's COVID cases up by one

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County continued a slow uptick on Monday, as the latest announcement from the Pennsylvania Department of Health included one new case in the county, increasing the running total to 19 -- 16 confirmed cases and three probables. Eight of those cases have come in the past two weeks.

The DOH confirmed Monday that there were 323 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total since the beginning of the pandemic to 79,121. There have now been 6,243 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 28 from Sunday's report.