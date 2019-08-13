Council accepts resignation, bids farewell to White

Punxsutawney Borough Council members and others posed for one last picture with outgoing borough manager Ben White, whose resignation was accepted at Tuesday’s meeting. Pictured (front row, from left) are Nick Gianvito, solicitor; Toby Santik, council vice president; White; Larry Chenoga, council president; Cindy Rebuck and Justin Cameron, council members; (back row) Matt Conrad, borough police chief; Jeanne Porada, Michele Lorenzo and Jim Bianco, council members; and Rich Alexander, Punxsutawney mayor.

Chenoga said White has been the longest tenured borough manager — at 15 years — in the history of Punxsutawney Borough.

Chenoga added that White has done a great job for the borough. "I, for one, will miss him, because he and I have worked well (together) for 15 years," Chenoga said, adding that they're more than working partners, as he feels they've become friends.

White's last day is Sept. 6, and this was officially his last meeting.