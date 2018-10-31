Costumes of all sorts featured at PFD Halloween parade

On Wednesday, the Punxsutawney Fire Department Halloween Parade brought out a crowd despite the rainy conditions, giving the judges lots of costumes to choose from this time around. (Top left photo) The winners of the prettiest category were (from left) Gracelynn Kimmerle and Denali, second place; and Kobii and Karli Chambers, first place. (Top middle photo) The award for the scariest costume went to Brinley Peterson. (Top right photo) The Judge’s Choice Award for the evening was awarded to Paeton Clinger for his rendition of Elvis Presley. (Bottom left photo) First prize for the best group costume went to Amanda Ferko, Jennifer Ferko, Terry Bouch, Daniel Ferko and Dominick Shields. (Bottom middle photo) The second-place prize for best group went to Aimee Buffington and Mason Munro. (Bottom right photo) The most original category was won by Zoey Johnston for her mouse trap costume. (Photos by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)