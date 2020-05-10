Corsica man arrested on homicide charges in Sunday shooting

Troopers, working in collaboration with Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett's office, have arrested William Joesph Sivak Jr., 65, of Corsica in connection with the death of Amos Leroy Smail, 60, of Corsica.

Troopers say that they responded to a shooting incident at a residence located in Union Township, Jefferson County, at approximately 8:30 a.m. May 10. The investigation revealed that Sivak allegedly shot and killed his roommate, Smail, at their residence following an argument. Sivak was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail, where he awaits formal arraignment.