Corn Cob Club continues longstanding tradition

It's a 150-year-old tradition — the meeting of the Punxsutawney Corn Cob Club was once again held at Bill Deeley's farm in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County, on Wednesday. Pictured are the corn cobbers as their meal was being prepared. They included (front, from left) Bill Deeley, Dr. Rusty Johnston, Bud Dunkel, (second row) Dick Eberhart, Jim Gigliotti, Mike Johnston, Wick Divelbiss, (third row) A.J. Dereume, Doug Chambers, Matt Kengersky (fourth row) Tom Brown, Max Neal, Butch Philliber, (fifth row) Ranger Fairman, Gubby Neal, Jeff Grube, (back row) Mark Pete, Jesse DeChurch and Barney Stockdale. Missing from the photo are Snuffy Smith, Sam Levy, Frank Roberts, Steve Smith and Bill Cooper. (Photo by Larry McGuire of The Spirit)