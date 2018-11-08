Community readying for Home for the Holidays

The 28th annual Home for the Holidays Parade and fireworks are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 24. One of the traditions following the parade is the fireworks, and this year's sponsors include (from left) Ben Bishop and Bob Petrovsky, Punxsutawney Moose Club; Katie Laska, Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce vice president; fireworks sponsor Jamie Hopkins, St. Joseph’s Polish Club; Jeff Curtis, Punxsutawney Chamber; fireworks sponsor Tracy Mizerock; Sarge Mizerock, ISDA Club; and parade sponsor Denny Fetterman, Punxsutawney Eagles Club Aerie No. 1231.