Community market to take place every other Friday

Pictured is the location of the Punxsutawney community market, to be held at the intersection of North Jefferson Street and East Mahoning Street in Punxsutawney beginning this Friday. The Mahoning Market is a community market consisting of locally-grown, fresh produce; homemade baked goods; artisan goods; fresh food; canned goods; plants; flowers; local merchants; handmade items; crafts; and more. It will take place every other Friday beginning this Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.