Community comes through in a big way through Week of Giving

The 2019 Week of Giving came to an end a few weeks ago, but its impact will be felt for the next 51 weeks before next year's Week of Giving gets rolling. Members of the Bridge Builders Community Foundations, the group responsible for organizing the Week of Giving, recently gathered to hold a check presentation ceremony. In attendance were many of the local non-profits that benefited from the charitable donations during the Week of Giving. During a short speech, Trenton E. Moulin, executive director of Bridge Builders Community Foundations, announced that the final total for the 2019 Week of Giving was $333,069 and was raised by almost 2,000 individual donors. Next year's Week of Giving has been tentatively scheduled for March 16-20. Pictured here are all of the representatives of the various non-profits who attended the presentation.