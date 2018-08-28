Commissioners proclaim September as Jefferson County Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month
By:
Rose James
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
BROOKVILLE, PA
Pictured here are Jefferson County Commissioners Jeff Pisarcik and Herb Bullers with Mary Brown, coordinator of the Clearfield Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team and behavioral health program specialist at Community Connections of Clearfield/Jefferson Counties, as the county proclaimed September as Jefferson County Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month at Tuesday’s meeting.
Category: