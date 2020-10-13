Commissioners hear update on county's COVID-19 response

At their meeting Tuesday, the Jefferson County commissioners heard from Jefferson County Emergency Management Services director Tracy Zents on the county's response to COVID-19 and a troubling trend.

Zents said that the county saw a spike of 11 cases over the weekend, bringing its total to 18 cases in the month of October so far. He said the trend was worrisome and reminded residents that the virus is still out there and spreading. Zents encouraged residents of the county to continue practicing mitigation efforts such as social distancing, wearing a mask and maintaining proper hygiene. He also asked anyone who can to get the seasonal flu shot, as flu season is on the horizon.

“While you look at those numbers and they don't seem very high based on the population percentage that we have, it is concerning that we are seeing a steady increase in cases here within the county. And we're seeing it clustered where it's occurring in the county,” Zents said.