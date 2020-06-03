Class of 2020 graduation goes virtual

Graduation ceremonies were held virtually for the Class of 2020 on Wednesday evening, with a video released on the school district’s YouTube page. (Top photo) One of the slides on the slideshow at the end of the ceremony was this class picture taken at Jack LaMarca Stadium. (Bottom row) The two students who addressed their classmates during the ceremony were valedictorian Emmet Jamieson (left) and class president Taegan Ludwig (right). Administrators who spoke included superintendent Dr. Thomas Lesniewski, assistant high school principal Paul Hetrick and high school principal Jeff Long. The video can be viewed any time on the YouTube page, and a full recap of the ceremony appears in Thursday's print edition of The Spirit.

Congratulations to the Class of 2020, and best of luck in all your future endeavors!

(All photos are screenshots from the YouTube video)