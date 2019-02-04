Clarion’s Beichner named top ROTC nursing student

Aryn Beichner (left) is pictured with Ashley Faircloth, preceptor from her nursing internship at Ft. Gordon, Georgia. Beichner, from Reynoldsville, recently was named the number-one nursing student in the Army ROTC cadet corps for the northeast United States and the number-two nursing student in the entire United States Army ROTC cadet corps.

The honor was announced during the Clarion University ROTC Fall Awards Banquet, held Jan. 22. Col. Joseph C. Richey, professor of military science for Clarion University and Slippery Rock University ROTC, made the recognition.

The criteria included overall GPA, leadership, physical fitness, performance at various cadet summer trainings, extracurricular activities and the professor of military science’s ratings of overall performance. In the United States, there are more than 20,000 Army ROTC cadets at 274 universities with 1,600 to 1,700 partnered universities and colleges.

“It is an outstanding achievement to be named the number-one nursing cadet out of 26 contracted nursing cadets in 2nd Brigade and number two out of 230 contracted nursing cadets in United States Army Cadet Command,” said Capt. Hamid Conteh, Clarion University ROTC. “Aryn is a tremendously gifted student with exceptional attitude for military service.