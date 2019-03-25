Citizens Band of Punxsutawney invites new members ahead of new season
Monday, March 25, 2019
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
The Citizens Band of Punxsutawney is starting up its 2019 concert season and looking for new members. Practices will be starting on April 2 and will be held at 6:30 p.m. at First English Lutheran Church on the corner of Pine and Gilpin streets. Upcoming performances for this year include: an alumni band concert on June 23 at PAHS auditorium (2 p.m.); Concert in the Park on July 18 (time TBD); the SS.C.D. Lawn Festival in August; a 9/11 remembrance at the Eagles: and the group’s annual end-of-season concert at First English Lutheran Church in October (date and time TBD). Visit http://punxypa.com/Band/ for contact information if you'd like to join or have any questions. (Photo submitted)
Category: