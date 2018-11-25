Circle of Trees again decorates Barclay Square

(First photo) The PAHS Art Club were the winners of the Circle of Trees youth category. The Christmas movie they depicted was “Elf”: (left side, from left) Hannah Fetterman, Samantha Knox, Dade Davenport, (back) Danny Kunselman, (right side) Jezabel Frantz (kneeling), Destiny Yeager, Rachel Sharp, (back) Lauren Molinari and Kiera Zeok. (Second photo) The winner in the adult group category was PRIDE, with “White Christmas.” Pictured are Katie Donald (left), president of PRIDE and Mary Mack. Also unveiled was a project that the PAHS Art Club the refurbished The “Village Express” train that was a tradition in Barclay Square for many years.