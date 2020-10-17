Chucks football honors seniors

Ahead of Friday night’s game against Central Clarion, the Punxsy varsity football program held a Senior Night ceremony at Jack LaMarca Stadium. Pictured above are the seniors (front row, from left) with their parents behind them: Joshua Miller, the son of Shawn and Carrie Miller; Logan Jacoby, the son of Kira Snyder and Robert Jacoby; Brandon Ishman, the son of Brian and Colleen Ishman; Colin Hoover, the son of Paul and Nicole Hoover; Kameron Falgout, the son of Derrick and Barbara Falgout; Jessie Blair, the son of Samantha Blair and Christopher McCarthy; Jeffery Callender, the son of Nick Smith and Heather Smith; and Brock Siple, the son of Megan Chase and Duane Siple. (Photo by Zak Lantz/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

