Chucks "even" better in second, fourth quarters for win vs. MC

PUNXSUTAWNEY — On Monday evening, in the first of four home games this week, the Punxsy boys' basketball team relied on a pair of strong defensive stands — one in the second quarter and one in the fourth — to create separation and pull away from the visiting Marion Center Stingers for a 52-39 win. After a nearly even first quarter, Punxsy rattled off 10 unanswered points to start the second quarter and took a nine-point lead to the break; then, after another near-even quarter in the third, Punxsy scored 10 of the fourth quarter's first 11 points to effectively put the game out of reach.

Punxsy's offense was about as balanced as one could be, with no player reaching double digits but five coming within a few points of doing so and with a total of eight different players finding the score sheet. Ethan Presloid went 9-for-10 at the foul line to share the distinction of top scorer with Micah Kriebel, who provided a spark for the Chucks in the first quarter with five points in the closing minutes; both Presloid and Kriebel had nine on the night. Andrew Young and Nick Humble each added eight points, with Daren Byers adding seven of his own. Andrew Wehrle finished with five, followed by Gabe Kengersky's four, and Ethan Lainey rounded things out with two.

Punxsy continues its busy week with a challenging match-up against Elk County Catholic on Wednesday.