Pictured is the ribbon being cut for the Chuck Wagon, a part of Frank’s Star Lunch, at Festival in the Park on Thursday. Pictured (from left) are Bob Cardamone, Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce director; Katie Laska, chamber president; Mandi Perry; Blake Perry; Chuck Hetrick, of Chuck Wagon; Andrew Perry; Weston Perry; and Lacey Laney, chamber board member.