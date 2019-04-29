Christian school hosting annual auction this weekend

The Punxsutawney Christian School (PCS) is preparing for its biggest fundraiser of the year — its 18th annual Spring Auction.

Lori Galbraith, PCS administrator, said that this is the biggest fundraiser for their school each year, and the most important, and this year’s event is scheduled for this Saturday.

She pointed out that everything for the auction is donated, including the food items for the concession stand.

Galbraith said that the auction is held at the school, located on North Findley Street, Punxsutawney.

The concession stand opens at 5 p.m. and is located in the cafeteria, and the auction begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be held in the gymnasium.

Galbraith added that Gary and Dan Rankin are the auctioneers.

Anyone with questions can call the school at 814-938-2205.