Cheerleaders ready to show their competitive spirit

Let’s hear it for the red-and-white! This Saturday will present an opportunity for the Punxsutawney Area High School to show its support for those who pour a lot of work into showing support for the athletics program, as the Punxsy competitive spirit squad will travel to DuBois Area High School for the District 9 Championships. Punxsy is competing in the small school division with four other schools. The competition begins at 11 a.m. with the opening ceremonies, and at 11:10 a.m., the first small school — St. Marys — will take the mats. Kane, Elk County Catholic and A-C Valley will follow, with Punxsy being the final small school squad to perform, beginning at 11:50 a.m. After that, the two co-ed programs — Clarion-Limestone and Keystone — will compete, followed by medium school division programs from DuBois, Moniteau, Ridgway and Karns City. The presentation of awards will follow the event. Five teams will qualify to advance to States, with one school from each division advancing, as well as two at-large bids.