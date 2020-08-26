Chamber holds ribbon cutting for new pet salon

The ribbon was cut for a new business in downtown Punxsutawney on Wednesday — A Stylist’s Twist, Fur Styl’n “I’ve Gone To The Dogs,” located at 242 North Findley St., Punxsutawney. Pictured (from left) are Bob Cardamone, Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce executive director; Rob Van Fossen, pastor of the First Church of God in Punxsutawney; Jackie Zents, groomer/owner, holding the large scissors; Brenda Toven, dog bather; State Rep. Cris Dush, R-66; and Katie Donald, chamber board member. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)